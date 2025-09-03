Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. $DKL Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,497 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 969,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 288,033 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 178,324 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $48,659.94. Following the sale, the director owned 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,884 shares of company stock valued at $82,410 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.4%

DKL stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 151.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKL

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.