Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $146.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.3125.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Fox Advisors downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,918,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,038,056 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

