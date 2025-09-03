Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NET Power were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NET Power by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NET Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NET Power by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NET Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). Analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.