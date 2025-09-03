Deutsche Bank AG Has $38,000 Stock Position in Clarus Corporation $CLAR

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clarus were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clarus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,355,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,256.24. The trade was a 4.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 300,399 shares of company stock worth $975,159 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price target on Clarus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Clarus Stock Down 3.6%

Clarus stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

