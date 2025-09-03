DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, anincreaseof3,200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFILF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

