DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $232.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $209.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.31 per share, for a total transaction of $251,465.67. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,768 shares in the company, valued at $883,558.08. The trade was a 39.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 over the last 90 days. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,715,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

