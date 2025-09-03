Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in August

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,300 shares, adropof69.8% from the July 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.96.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
