Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 69.8% in August

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,300 shares, adropof69.8% from the July 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

