DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

