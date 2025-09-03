Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Digital Media Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 407,500 shares, agrowthof3,353.4% from the July 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Dolphin Digital Media news, CEO William Iv O’dowd bought 84,745 shares of Dolphin Digital Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,394.32. This trade represents a 31.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 130,745 shares of company stock valued at $154,601 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLPN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.36. Dolphin Digital Media has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Dolphin Digital Media ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Dolphin Digital Media had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

