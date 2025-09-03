Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) vs. Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Financial Survey

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Carbon Revolution Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $2.01 billion 2.44 $190.00 million $7.35 21.84 Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.16 -$146.44 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

This table compares Dorman Products and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 10.83% 19.23% 10.45% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dorman Products and Carbon Revolution Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 4 1 3.20 Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dorman Products currently has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Dorman Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Carbon Revolution Public.

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Carbon Revolution Public on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products



Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides air tanks, shock absorbers, and air springs; transmission control modules, variable geometry timing actuators, and other control modules and sensors; new control arms, suspension components, door lock actuators, and handles for electric vehicles; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It markets its products under the DORMAN, DORMAN OE FIX, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Carbon Revolution Public



Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

