Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 86,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 61,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Doubleview Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.
About Doubleview Gold
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
