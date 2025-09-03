Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) versus Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Critical Survey

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Draganfly has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culture Medium has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Culture Medium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -181.76% -197.71% -122.50% Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.79 million 5.10 -$10.13 million ($1.71) -2.63 Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Draganfly and Culture Medium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Culture Medium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Draganfly and Culture Medium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00 Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Draganfly currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Culture Medium.

Summary

Draganfly beats Culture Medium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

