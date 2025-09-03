Ducommun Incorporated $DCO Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $5,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ducommun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Ducommun by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

