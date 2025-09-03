Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,097.67 ($14.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($16.02). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.40), with a volume of 389,986 shares.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,480 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,170 to GBX 1,225 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,342.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,097.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.43, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,178, for a total transaction of £285,983.06. 39.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

