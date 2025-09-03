Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.72.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1%

DT stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $6,462,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.