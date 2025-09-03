Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.54 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($3.00). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.00), with a volume of 72,217 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of £67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 940.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other news, insider Timothy J. R. Mason acquired 16,100 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, with a total value of £37,030. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.