Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.54 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($3.00). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($3.00), with a volume of 72,217 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 1.8%
Eagle Eye Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group
In other news, insider Timothy J. R. Mason acquired 16,100 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, with a total value of £37,030. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.
Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.