Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Receives $254.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.7778.
EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Price Performance
EXP stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.
