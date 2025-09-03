Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Receives $254.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.7778.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.85. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

