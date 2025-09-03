Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,240 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,801,604 shares of company stock valued at $747,046,639. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.