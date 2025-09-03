Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.81. 83,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 89,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.
About Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
