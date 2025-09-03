Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,698,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

