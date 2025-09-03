Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.
In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
