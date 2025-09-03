Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Head to Head Comparison

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Labcorp and Embecta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labcorp $13.01 billion 1.75 $746.00 million $9.06 30.25 Embecta $1.12 billion 0.76 $78.30 million $1.43 10.22

Volatility and Risk

Labcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Labcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Labcorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Labcorp and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labcorp 1 3 9 0 2.62 Embecta 0 2 1 1 2.75

Labcorp presently has a consensus target price of $290.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Embecta has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Embecta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta is more favorable than Labcorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Labcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Labcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Labcorp and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labcorp 5.66% 15.45% 7.02% Embecta 7.58% -23.40% 14.46%

Dividends

Labcorp pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Labcorp pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Labcorp beats Embecta on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

