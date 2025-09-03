EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stake Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $155,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.0%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $620.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $667.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

