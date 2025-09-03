Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emerson Radio Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 67,103 shares changing hands.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.
