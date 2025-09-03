Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $960.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.