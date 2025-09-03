Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.39. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 159,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.42 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.15 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.

