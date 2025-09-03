Eric Mcginnis Sells 25,173 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) insider Eric Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,410.76. This trade represents a 55.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MOD opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

