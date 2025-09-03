ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.30 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ESE. Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.