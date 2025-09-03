Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ECML) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in August

Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ECML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, anincreaseof3,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA ECML opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.
About Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF
