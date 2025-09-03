Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eurosite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Eurosite Power shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 874 shares trading hands.
Eurosite Power Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.
Eurosite Power Company Profile
EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurosite Power
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Eurosite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurosite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.