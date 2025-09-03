Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) CEO William Lansing Sells 6,010 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.84, for a total value of $9,026,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,284,533.92. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,506.55 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,526.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,740.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $9,800,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,735,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

