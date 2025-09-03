Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) & Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Head-To-Head Survey

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fannie Mae alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fannie Mae and Finance of America Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.09 $16.98 billion N/A N/A Finance of America Companies $338.17 million 0.86 $15.49 million $6.11 4.27

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Fannie Mae and Finance of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fannie Mae 9.68% -34.69% 0.35% Finance of America Companies N/A 0.96% 0.01%

Risk and Volatility

Fannie Mae has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fannie Mae and Finance of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fannie Mae 1 0 0 0 1.00 Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fannie Mae presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.66%. Finance of America Companies has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Finance of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats Fannie Mae on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fannie Mae

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fannie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fannie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.