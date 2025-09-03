Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

