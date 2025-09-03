Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.40. 5,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

