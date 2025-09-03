Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Short Interest Up 422.2% in August

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,600 shares, agrowthof422.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

FQAL opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

