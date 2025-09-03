Financial Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI)

Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and European Wax Center”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.08 $10.46 million $0.20 21.30

Insider and Institutional Ownership

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 13.29, suggesting that its share price is 1,229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tristar Wellness Solutions and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 European Wax Center 1 4 1 0 2.00

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $6.93, indicating a potential upside of 62.64%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.20% 28.38% 3.93%

Summary

European Wax Center beats Tristar Wellness Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

