Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Firefly Aerospace Trading Down 2.5%

About Firefly Aerospace

FLY stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

