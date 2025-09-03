First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700,521 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,989,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,484,000 after acquiring an additional 218,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 190,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $93.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

