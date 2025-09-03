FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, agrowthof440.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF Price Performance

PRAY stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,717.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PRAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.85% of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF

The FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (PRAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a risk-managed approach to invest in stocks from around the world that are perceived as biblically responsible investments. PRAY was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by Faith Investor Services.

