Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in August

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,600 shares, anincreaseof16,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Down 1.0%
OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Freeman Gold
