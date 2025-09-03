Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in August

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,600 shares, anincreaseof16,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

