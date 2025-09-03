Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,002,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $48,813,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,631,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,033 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,013 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,136,661.97. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $669,018.34. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

