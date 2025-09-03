Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.09. Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 87,854 shares trading hands.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

Insider Transactions at Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Thomas H. Dinsmore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund by 92.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Convertible & Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

