Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.79. Gaia shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 43,180 shares trading hands.
Gaia Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
