Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.79. Gaia shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 43,180 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 113.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 215,415 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

