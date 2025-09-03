Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Generac by 357.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $179.44 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

