Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.02 and traded as high as $249.25. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.38.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $1.43. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.06 million.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

