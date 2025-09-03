Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.03), with a volume of 101,216 shares.

Getech Group Stock Up 4.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Insider Activity at Getech Group

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Jepps sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £19,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

