Getty Images Holdings, Inc. $GETY Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 246,403 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,044.22. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Getty Images’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.85 target price (down from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Getty Images to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

