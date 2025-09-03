Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 114.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,252.32. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

