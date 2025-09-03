Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Global Atomic Co. (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,050,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,333,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Global Atomic Stock Down 5.2%

The company has a market cap of C$187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

About Global Atomic

(Get Free Report)

Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.