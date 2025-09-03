GMS Inc. $GMS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 51.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GMS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $110.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $6,046,587.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,691,966.20. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.